Andy Murray suffered a quadriceps tendon tear ahead of Tokyo Olympics so he's now setting himself short-term goals

Andy Murray revealed he suffered a quad tear which forced him to withdraw from the men's singles at the Tokyo Olympics, so he's now setting himself short-term goals as he prepares for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Scot, who was beaten playing alongside Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles quarter-finals in Tokyo, has been preparing to take on 35-year-old Frenchman Richard Gasquet in his opening match in Cincinnati.

Murray has been hampered by injuries in 2021, which is why the former world No 1 is now just hopeful of staying fit and putting together a run of competitive matches.

The three-time Grand Slam champion felt he had been building up some momentum after reaching the third round at Wimbledon, and headed to Tokyo hoping to defend the gold medal which he won in the men's singles at the Rio Games.

But Murray's hopes were dashed after finding out he had suffered a quad tear.

Speaking in Cincinnati, Murray said: "I have never had any muscle injuries in my career, so I didn't really know what they felt like. It was a difficult one.

"It was hard and frustrating again to have to miss another big event. Granted, I got the opportunity in doubles and we were close to getting into the medal rounds.

"We were potentially going to go to Canada, but just felt like maybe needed to have a few more days of rehab to make sure the quad was really fine and recovered before starting to play again.

"Here, I feel good again, but as I said earlier in the year, I can't say with any great certainty that I'm going to be feeling good for three, four months in a row."

Murray has now set himself short-term goals of playing on the practice courts and preparing for the US Open, which begins on August 30.

"I think I need to set short-term goals because it's been very difficult to plan sort of medium and longer-term targets, because of just various different issues that I have had this year," said Murray. "I just try to focus on the short term.

"I can't really look too far ahead right now. I think like my team planning like my physical conditioning and my scheduling and everything, I think that can be their job to sort of plan those things out, but for me I just need to kind of like take things very much like each week at a time just now and give all my energy to each match and each event that I play and see where I'm at at the end of the US Open."

Murray, who is currently ranked world No 105, has gained direct entry into this year's US Open in New York after former champion Stan Wawrinka withdrew due to his ongoing recovery from a foot injury.

"It was nice obviously to get in directly," he said. "Obviously that would be my goal to try and be getting into all of these tournaments by right.

"If I think physically I'm in good health and the tournaments want to give me the opportunity and I'm still winning matches at this level, then I don't have a problem taking the wildcards.

"Ultimately I would want to get into these tournaments on right, and that's why I want to be fit and healthy for a number of months in a row to give myself the opportunity to do that."

