Andy Murray thumps lucky loser Noah Rubin at Winston-Salem Open after Nick Kyrgios withdraws through injury

Andy Murray made it into the next round of the Winston-Salem Open after defeating lucky loser Noah Rubin 6-2 6-0 after his original opponent Nick Kyrgios withdrew through injury.

Murray, a wildcard at the tournament in North Carolina, was due to face Kyrgios in the first round but the Australian withdrew on Sunday evening citing a left knee injury.

American Rubin stepped in but the Brit wrapped up a set lead inside 35 minutes, breaking for 4-2 and again for the set.

The second was a swifter affair, Murray breaking the world No 306 three times to wrap up a 6-2 6-0 win inside an hour.

Murray will go on to face Frances Tiafoe next while Dan Evans, seeded third, will face the winner of the match between Lucas Pouille and Feliciano Lopez which takes place on Monday night.

