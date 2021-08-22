Ashleigh Barty wins fifth WTA title of season at Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Ashleigh Barty is the first player to hit 40 match-wins this season

Ashleigh Barty needed just 73 minutes on court to beat Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-3 6-1 and claim her fifth WTA title of the season at the Western & Southern Open.

From 3-3 in the opening set, Barty reeled off nine of the next 10 games to defeat Teichmann.

The Australian world No 1 won 85 percent of points behind her first serve and was only broken once. Her dominance in the final meant that she completed her time at the Western & Southern Open without dropping a set.

Teichmann had arrived at the winner-takes-all match having knocked out Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova, as well as the recent Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

However, after a productive start to the final from Teichmann, Barty moved up and gear and didn't look back.

Prior to the final the world No 1 and 2021 Wimbledon champion had been positive about her form and her confidence was clear throughout.

"I feel like I'm playing well at the moment," Barty said. "We have been able to execute game plans well. I feel like I'm moving well, and I've got control of the ball. That's all I can ask of myself."