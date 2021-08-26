Dan Evans joins Andy Murray in exiting the Winston-Salem Open

Dan Evans was knocked out of the Winston-Salem Open by Richard Gasquet

British No 1 Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by Richard Gasquet in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.

The 31-year-old third seed missed the chance to take the match into a decider after leading 4-1 in the second set, eventually going on to lose 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Evans will now travel to New York for the US Open, which begins on Monday

Evans, broken in the first game, soon found himself 3-1 down in the opener and, despite battling back, Frenchman Gasquet held his nerve to take the set.

Like he had done against Lucas Pouille in the previous round, Evans responded strongly and was coasting towards setting up a decider.

But Gasquet, the 14th seed, won three games in a row to make it 4-4 and held his serve twice to stay in the set, securing a tie-break that he won 7-4.

Gasquet will next meet Finland's Ruusuvuori, a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 winner over Gasquet's compatriot, 12th seed Benoit Paire.

"I had confidence after winning the first set. I fought a lot in the second set, he started to play better, to be more aggressive and I tried to fight so it was important for me to win the second set," Gasquet said.

"The third [set], you never know what could happen so I'm really happy with how I played.

"I'm playing well. I won two difficult matches, especially with the conditions - it's very hot and humid - so it's always a tough battle for everyone but I managed to win and I hope to do the same tomorrow."

