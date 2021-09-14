Emma Raducanu: Britain's US Open winner joins stars at Met Gala fashion event

Emma Raducanu poses for photos during the Met Gala in New York

After winning the US Open, Emma Raducanu attended the Met Gala in New York along with A-list celebrities and other sports stars.

The 18-year-old won her first major tournament on Saturday and 48 hours later joined the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Lorde, as well as Lewis Hamilton, Venus & Serena Williams, and Simone Biles on the carpet at the Met Gala, the annual soiree raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

She wore a black-and-white Chanel ensemble at the event in New York City, nine miles from Flushing Meadows, where she won the US Open.

Raducanu, who was sitting her A-Levels just over three months ago, also had pearl body jewellery to complement her outfit.

US gymnast Simone Biles attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition

The Brit posted on her Instagram, posing in front of a billboard of herself whilst sightseeing in New York, and captioned the post "Never thought I would see this... coolest thing."

The Met Gala invitation was just the latest piece of recognition for the teenager's stunning on-court success.

Serena Williams was among a number of stars present at the Gala

On Monday, Raducanu also did the circuit of major US talk shows, which included an appearance on Good Morning America.

She said she would frame the letter of congratulations sent to her from the Queen following her US Open triumph, sealed with her victory in the final over another teen, Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

The personal message to Raducanu from the Queen, which was posted on the Royal Family website, read: "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

"It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

"I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.

"I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters."