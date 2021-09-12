US Open: Daniil Medvedev ends Novak Djokovic's hopes of calendar Grand Slam and 21st major

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic's bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969

Novak Djokovic's hopes of a calendar Grand Slam and 21st major were ended after Daniil Medvedev put in a stunning performance to defeat the world No 1 in the US Open final.

Djokovic was dreaming of becoming only the third man after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to sweep all four majors in the same year.

But Medvedev put an end to his chances with a phenomenal performance to make it third time lucky in a Grand Slam final, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4.

He did the impossible. pic.twitter.com/XUQNQsSy57 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

Medvedev put on a clinic in the opening set giving up just three points on serve.

Djokovic dropped his opening service game from 40-15 and was unable to touch Medvedev thereafter. The Russian never relinquished his lead to become the fifth player in a row at the US Open to take the first set off Djokovic.

Things were not going according to plan for the Serb whose serve and volley tactics were not troubling Medvedev in a battle of the top two seeds.

Medvedev was playing in his third Grand Slam final and second this year, having lost to the 34-year-old Djokovic at the Australian Open. He came into the match having dropped just one set and putting on an exhibition of brutal tennis along the way.

The rhythm was just not in Djokovic's legs as he looked to be physically compromised. It wasn't long before his frustration boiled over in the fourth game of the second set. After failing to convert a couple of break points, he destroyed his racket repeatedly on the court, earning a warning.

Medvedev seized the moment with a break for 3-2 and served out the set to move to within one of a maiden Grand Slam title.

His aggressive game appeared to be proving far too much for Djokovic to cope with as he broke through the top seed's resistance in the opening game of the third set.

Congratulations to @DaniilMedwed the 2021 #USOpen Men’s Singles Champion.



Credit to Medvedev who played spectacularly.



As @rodlaver would say, you can’t have one bad match in a major, & Novak made too many unforced errors today.



However, winning 3 of 4 Slams is remarkable.👏 https://t.co/TUevdDEjyS — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2021

Djokovic looked bedraggled by the time Medvedev sealed a second break of his serve to surge into a 3-0 lead. The Russian served for the title but he crumbled at the finishing line to hand the world No 1 one break back.

An emotional Djokovic covered his face with his towel and sobbed before coming out in the 10th game to the support of a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev double-faulted again on his second match point but on the third Djokovic netted and Medvedev fell to the court in celebration becoming the first man since Rafael Nadal in 2010 and second since Ivan Lendl in 1987 to drop only one set en route to the title in New York.

Through tears, Djokovic, whose insatiable desire for victory has always been matched by a hugely commendable graciousness in defeat, said: "I would like to start off by saying congratulations to Daniil, amazing match, amazing tournament.

"If there is anyone that deserves a grand slam title right now, it's you so well done."

Addressing the crowd, the added: "I was thinking of both scenarios, kind of visualising myself standing here in front of you guys and what would I say.

"I would like to say that tonight, even though I have not won the match my heart is filled with joy and I'm the happiest man alive because you guys made me feel very special on the court."

