Emma Raducanu: US Open champion now 23rd in the tennis world rankings

Emma Raducanu is up to 23rd in the tennis world rankings, having climbed 127 spots thanks to her memorable victory at the US Open.

Ranked 150 at the start of the tournament, Raducanu had to come through qualifying just to earn a place in the main draw.

She accomplished that feat and then went on to win the tournament itself - all without losing a set - becoming the first qualifier to win a major title.

She is also now the new British No 1 - taking over from Johanna Konta, who has been the top-ranked Briton since October 2015.

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021

Raducanu had a world ranking of 345 at the start of the year (11th-highest British player) but had already risen to 179 after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Victory in New York earned her 2,040 rankings points and she can expect to climb higher in the coming months, because she will not be defending any points from the big tournaments she is now eligible to enter.

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong thinks there is plenty more to come from Emma Raducanu - but says the new US Open champion will need support as she adapts to life on the tennis circuit

Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final in New York and the Canadian has also rocketed up the rankings.

The 19-year-old moves up 45 places from 73 to 28.