Moselle Open: Andy Murray out after quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz

Andy Murray was playing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final since October 2019

Andy Murray's promising run at the Moselle Open in Metz ended with a quarter-final loss to top seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Victories over Ugo Humbert and Vasek Pospisil had seen the Scot reach the last eight at an ATP Tour event for the first time since he won his last title in Antwerp in 2019.

But Hurkacz, who defeated Roger Federer to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals this summer, proved a step too far, the Pole prevailing 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Murray was frustrated not to win a first set where he was the better player, missing three opportunities to break in the eighth game.

Hurkacz took advantage in the tie-break, before raising his level in the second set. He broke Murray's serve in the fourth game and held off an attempted fightback from his opponent to clinch victory.

The top seed will now take on German Peter Gojowczyk in the semi-finals, while Murray is due to play in next week's ATP tournament in San Diego.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android