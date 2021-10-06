Dominic Thiem will not require surgery on a wrist injury that has ruled him out for rest of season

Dominic Thiem has confirmed he will not require surgery on a wrist injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old, who reached the semi-finals of the Madrid Open earlier this year, suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open.

Thiem was forced to skip Wimbledon and was unable to defend his US Open title last month.

"I was in Belgium to decide if I need surgery on my wrist or not and luckily I have very, very good news. I won't need the surgery," the Austrian said on Twitter.

"It's really stable and it's looking good, my wrist. The next week I have to make it more flexible and strengthen my wrist, do everything to prepare to slowly start playing tennis again.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a pretty long time without a racquet and I honestly miss it."

Thiem announced in August he would miss the remainder of the season due to a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of his right wrist.

