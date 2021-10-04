Emma Raducanu: US Open champion to play Upper Austria Ladies Linz, but first it is Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu will play her first tournament since her stunning New York triumph at Indian Wells

Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu has added the Upper Austria Ladies Linz to her busy autumn schedule, but first she will play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The US Open champion, who will play her first tournament since her stunning New York triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week, is poised for a busy month having taken three weeks off.

hey from the desert!🌵😆 pic.twitter.com/qZIOtOl7Iw — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 3, 2021

After Indian Wells, the 18-year-old has entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow beginning on October 18 and the Transylvania Open in her father's home country of Romania the following week.

The Linz tournament begins on November 6, but Raducanu would be forced into a rethink should she qualify for the WTA Finals, with the two events overlapping.

A strong showing in Indian Wells would make Raducanu a serious contender to qualify for the season-ending tournament in Guadalajara.

The top eight players of the season qualify for the showpiece. Raducanu currently sits 15th but there are major doubts over whether Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka will play and there are plenty of points still up for grabs.

Bates at Raducanu's side in California

Jeremy Bates has been working alongside Raducanu in California

The Briton is without a permanent coach having split from Andrew Richardson despite their remarkable New York success but has been seen on court in California with Jeremy Bates.

The former British No 1 works primarily with Katie Boulter but is also the Lawn Tennis Association's national women's coach.

Raducanu said last month she is looking for someone experienced on the WTA Tour and she does not expect to make an appointment until the end of the season.

When will Raducanu play at Indian Wells?

Raducanu shocked the tennis world by winning the US Open as a qualifier

The tournament is held over two weeks, with main draw matches beginning on Wednesday. Now ranked 22, Raducanu will be among the 32 seeds and therefore receive a bye in the first round.

It means she will play her first match on either Friday or Saturday.

There are a number of big names missing, including world No 1 Barty, Osaka and Serena Williams - but most of the leading players will be there along with British stars Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson and Andy Murray who, like Raducanu, received a wild card.

