Emma Raducanu: US Open champion 'hungry' for more as she prepares for Indian Wells opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Emma Raducanu will open her Indian Wells tournament against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Emma Raducanu says she is "still hungry for more" as she prepares for her opening match against world No 100 Aliaksandra Sasnovich from Belarus at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Friday.

Raducanu has spent the last three weeks reflecting on her stunning achievement at the US Open which saw her go from a young hopeful to one of the biggest names in women's tennis.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title - winning 10 matches in a row without dropping a set and earning $2.5 million.

Raducanu, who is the 17th seed in California for one of the biggest tournaments on the WTA and ATP Tours, says she is "super proud" of her achievement in New York.

Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament in 44 years

"The final was an amazing match. I think the level and quality, I really realised that whilst re-watching it," British No 1 Raducanu told the British press at Indian Wells.

"It was such a cool experience and sometimes you do just rewind and relive the moment and the feelings. It's great to reflect and have that so gradually it sort of sinks in.

"I am just super proud of the achievement. I am now looking forward. I am not going to cling on to that. I am still hungry for more really."

hey from the desert!🌵😆 pic.twitter.com/qZIOtOl7Iw — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 3, 2021

Raducanu will face Sasnovich in her opening match after the Belarusian upset Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0 6-4 in the Californian desert.

Victory for Raducanu on Friday could see her come up against one of her idols in Romanian two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep.

"It's a round ahead so I don't want to get ahead of myself at all," the teenager said. "Every single player in this draw is high quality. Anything can happen.

"Obviously Simona is my idol and if it were to happen I would be really excited and up for it because it's just an amazing opportunity and experience. One match at a time. Just looking forward to getting out there when I play my first match."

Aliaksandra Sasnovich will take on Raducanu in the second round

The conditions at Indian Wells will be very different to those in New York, though, with the dry desert air making the ball difficult to control.

"I think it is always important to enjoy yourself," she continued. "I am going to keep trying doing that. I was enjoying myself so much in the States in New York. It got me to the final. I will carry on and see where that takes me."

Former British player Jeremy Bates has been working with Raducanu in California

Raducanu is working at Indian Wells with former British No 1 Jeremy Bates, having decided not to turn her short-term arrangement with Andrew Richardson into anything permanent.

The young Briton feels "grateful" for being handed a wild card for one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Tour.

"It's really nice," Raducanu reflected. "All the players are all very friendly. I am still really new on the Tour. It's pretty cool. To be here in Indian Wells, it's my first time here, but the desert is beautiful. I feel really grateful I can play at such a nice venue and location and good tournament."

