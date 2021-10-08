Emma Raducanu: Coco Gauff urges US Open champion to be wary of social media

Coco Gauff has urged Emma Raducanu to be wary of social media

Coco Gauff has urged her fellow teenager Emma Raducanu to be wary of social media following the Briton's maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open last month.

The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose triumph at Flushing Meadows made her the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title, has gained thousands of new followers on her social media accounts.

But Gauff, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, has urged Raducanu to be cautious.

"It is exciting when you get all the retweets, all the follows and all of that, but it can be a bit overwhelming. At least in my experience. That's probably what I wish I would've known, not to focus on social media," said the world No 19.

"I put a time limit on my phone because I thought I was spending too much time on it. From 8:30am to 9:30pm I have limited access to apps," Gauff added.

Both Gauff and Raducanu will be in action this week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which returns after two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, also recently suggested that the next generation of tennis stars like Raducanu needed help to prevent abuse on social media affecting them.

