Cameron Norrie makes quarter-finals in Indian Wells, while top seed Daniil Medvedev crashes out

Cameron Norrie defeated Tommy Paul to set up a quarter-final meeting with Diego Schwartzman

Cameron Norrie made it through to the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event for the first time, while top seed Daniil Medvedev crashed out.

The British No 2 defeated Tommy Paul at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, overcoming the American in three sets to reach the last eight with a 6-4 4-6 6-2 victory.

"I'm going and just playing, and I think a big part of that is on my serve. I'm hitting the spot better in the bigger moments and being able to play on my terms in the bigger moments," said Norrie.

"All the way through this year I have been playing great in big moments, and I have come good a lot of the time. I know I've got that in the bank, and there is a good chance throughout the year I have been doing it, so I have the confidence to do it again."

Quarters 🔒



🇧🇬 Dimitrov v. Hurkacz 🇵🇱

🇬🇧 Norrie v. Schwartzman 🇦🇷

🇺🇸 Fritz v. Zverev 🇩🇪

🇬🇪 Basilashvili v. Tsitsipas 🇬🇷



Which two make the final? #BNPPO21 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 14, 2021

Norrie broke serve early on in the first set before a string of errors from Paul gifted his opponent a second successive break of serve.

Norrie surged into a 4-1 lead but Paul got a break back to move within one game of the Briton, who held his nerve to serve out the set.

An exchange of breaks in the second set saw it go down to the wire before being decided by the American breaking serve in the 10th game to take the set and level up the match.

There were also early breaks of serve each in the deciding set before Norrie surged clear to take the win, moving him to within one more victory of replacing Dan Evans as the British No 1.

"You never know what is going to happen." 🙌



Tennis - what a sport. #BNPPO21 pic.twitter.com/q14Wi4EWKH — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 13, 2021

Top seed Medvedev crashed out after a three-set defeat to Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian staged a spectacular fightback from a set and a double-break down to triumph 4-6 6-4 6-3 as the newly-crowned US Open champion's game collapsed.

"I don't remember myself losing three service games, even four service games ever, I guess, on hard courts," said Medvedev.

"That shows how slow this court is and the conditions, more like clay, I would say, which I don't like, because to lose four times the serve is just unacceptable."

Diego Schwartzman is also through to the quarter-finals after a 6-3 6-3 win against Casper Rudd, while there was also a straight-sets victory for Hubert Hurkacz who overcame Aslan Karatsev 6-1 6-3.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android