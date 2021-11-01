Alexander Zverev wins Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Anett Kontaveit upsets Simona Halep in Romania

Alexander Zverev clinched his fifth title of the year at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna

Alexander Zverev clinched his fifth title of the year at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while red-hot Anett Kontaveit won the inaugural Transylvania Open.

Zverev recorded a straight-sets victory over Frances Tiafoe with the second seed seeing off the American 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 36 minutes.

The German found the breakthrough in the 12th game of the first set and then continued to dominate the match, hitting eight aces on his way to victory.

"He didn't let me play the way I wanted to play, tactically he was very good," Zverev said on the ATP Tour website.

"But I am happy with the win and I am happy with my fifth title of the year and I am happy with my first in Vienna, so it was a good day."

These great champions 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Vl8FfkEBo7 — Transylvania Open (@TransylvaniaOpn) October 31, 2021

Kontaveit clinched the Transylvania Open title with victory over home favourite Simona Halep.

The No 2 seed from Estonia beat Halep 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 10 minutes and did not drop a set in the entire tournament.

It was Kontaveit's fourth title of the season, all of which have come in the last 10 weeks, winning 26 of her last 28 matches.

Kontaveit's six titles this year is currently the joint-most on tour alongside world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

"I'm still unsure of what's going on!" Kontaveit told the official WTA website.

"Of course, I'm incredibly happy that I managed to play really well today and win the final.

"That was the main focus and I'm really, really proud of myself that I managed to do that."

Congratulations to Anett on an incredible tournament. I am happy you qualified for the WTA Finals after all your hard work these past few weeks and wish you good luck there!



To the organizers of the @TransylvaniaOpn, thank you for putting on a beautiful event, for all your hard pic.twitter.com/Iun39bc0bq — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 31, 2021

Halep said: "She deserved definitely to win the match. I just tried to make it longer a little bit, but I couldn't. But many positives this week: to play a final after a tough year, it's always welcome."

The winner of the ATP St. Petersburg Open 2021🎾 - Marin Cilic🇭🇷 @cilic_marin



Congratulations on your victory and we wish you to always be at the height of your capabilities, your talents, your abilities, your skills🔥🙏🏻#spbopen2021 #formulatx #atp pic.twitter.com/kYRdAV7B4P — ATP ST.PETERSBURG OPEN 2021 (@Formula_TX) October 31, 2021

Marin Cilic became just the sixth player to claim 20 tour-level titles when he won the St Petersburg Open with victory over Taylor Fritz in the final.

The Croatian defeated Fritz 7-6 4-6 6-4 to lift the trophy, hitting 12 aces in a match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

"During the whole week, I think my level was really good. I felt that I can still get my game to a better level and it was a little bit similar today," Cilic said.

Cilic was victorious on his previous outing in St Petersburg, back in 2011, and he rallied after falling one win short of victory in Moscow last week.

What a week 🏆😘🥳💪🏻🙏🏻🤌🏻❤️🍕 pic.twitter.com/BFMuFZ6Qtc — Donna Vekic (@DonnaVekic) October 31, 2021

Donna Vekic won her first title for four years, beating Clara Tauson in two sets in the Courmayeur Ladies Open final in Italy.

The Croatian, who had knee surgery in February, won 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in less than an hour and did not drop a set all week.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android