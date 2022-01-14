Harriet Dart beats Kimberly Birrell to qualify for Australian Open

Harriet Dart clinched her place in the main tournament with victory in her final qualifier

Harriet Dart came through qualifying to reach the Australian Open for the third time in four years as she beat Kimberly Birrell to book her spot in the main tournament at Melbourne Park.

The British number three overcame the Australian wild card 6-3 6-3 in the final round to qualify for a Grand Slam for the fifth time in her career.

Dart, ranked world 125, had seen off Italy's Federica Di Sarra and Alycia Parks of American earlier in the week before winning her decider against Birrell in one hour and 47 minutes.

"I'm just super happy and pleased to be through," she said. "I always knew it was going to be a really tough match. We're good friends and we've practiced a lot together but never actually played a match.

"I think I benefited from playing last week here, I got three matches under these conditions. I guess I've got the experience of coming through twice here before so I definitely think that helped me today."

Dart won 25 of 38 first-serve points to Birrell's 14 of 35, while saving five of nine break points to her opponents' six of 13, finishing with 26 unforced errors compared to the Australian's 36 and winning 60 per cent of first return points to just 34 per cent.

The 25-year-old had fallen short in the first round of qualifying for the tournament last year having reached the second round in 2020, where she was beaten by Simona Halep, and losing to Maria Sharapova on debut in the first round back in 2019.

"It shows I need to be not in qualifying any more and try to put myself in a position where I can be directly in, because playing three matches against good players is never easy."

Dart becomes the sixth British player set to compete in the tournament, which begins Monday, alongside Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans.

Liam Broady can join that group should the British men's number four defeat Russia's Roman Safiullin in his final qualifier on Friday morning.

