Novak Djokovic set to play at Dubai Tennis Championships next month

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action in Dubai next month

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month's ATP Tour event in Dubai.

The world No 1 is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

Djokovic landed in Belgrade following his deportation from Australia

It is set to be Djokovic's first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.

The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Djokovic returned to his native Serbia after being deported from Australia. He was greeted by dozens of fans at Belgrade airport Djokovic returned to his native Serbia after being deported from Australia. He was greeted by dozens of fans at Belgrade airport

Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android