Laureus World Sports Awards: Emma Raducanu among six British nominees for 2022 prizes
Emma Raducanu, the 19-year-old US Open champion, is up for the Breakthrough of the Year award; Tom Daley is on the shortlist for the World Comeback of the Year award, having won Olympic gold in Tokyo; skateboarder Sky Brown also nominated along with cyclist Mark Cavendish
Last Updated: 02/02/22 11:41am
Emma Raducanu tops the list of decorated British talent in the running for honours at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.
The 19-year-old US Open champion has been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award, with Russian men's tennis star Daniil Medvedev also on that shortlist.
Tom Daley is on the shortlist for the World Comeback of the Year award, having claimed Olympic gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Games.
Just eight weeks after knee surgery, Daley linked up with Matty Lee to grab glory in Japan.
Skateboarder Sky Brown suffered multiple skull fractures in a training fall in May 2020, but recovered to become Britain's youngest Olympic medallist, aged just 13.
Mark Cavendish returned to action after suffering from depression to equal Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage victories total of 34, and the 36-year-old completes the British interest in Laureus' comeback gong.
Dame Sarah Storey became Britain's most successful Paralympic athlete by winning all three of her events in Tokyo to take her tally to 17 gold medals.
The 44-year-old intends to push on to Paris 2024, but in the meantime has been nominated for Laureus' Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.
ICYMI…here’s a reminder of all of the Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards 👀— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 2, 2022
🏆 Who should the Laureus Academy Members pick as the Award winners? #Laureus22 pic.twitter.com/znH27j0quW
Bethany Shriever is among the nominees for the World Action Sports Award, after becoming the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championships and the Olympics.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic was among the nominees for the Sportsman of the Year award after his three Grand Slam victories in 2021. The Serb's rivals for the award include recently-retired NFL star Tom Brady and Formula One world champion Max Verstappen.
Tennis is also represented in the Sportswoman of the Year award, with Australian Open champion Ash Barty nominated.
Barty is up against sprinters Allyson Felix and Elaine Thompson-Herah, swimmers Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon, and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, with the club also nominated for the team award.
The winners will be announced in April.
2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees
Sportsman of the Year:
Tom Brady (USA) American Football
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing
Sportswoman of the Year Award:
Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis
Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics
Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming
Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming
Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football
Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics
Team of the Year:
Argentina Men's Football Team
Barcelona Women's Football Team
Italy Men's Football Team
Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Team
Breakthrough of the Year:
Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics
Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis
Pedri (Spain) Football
Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis
Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics
Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming
Comeback of the Year:
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding
Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling
Tom Daley (UK) Diving
Marc Marquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability:
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Marcel Hug (Switzerland) Wheelchair Athletics
Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis
Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon
Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon
Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling
World Action Sportsperson of the Year:
Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing
Alberto Gines (Spain) Climbing
Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing
Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding
Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX
Sport for Good Award:
Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing
Juca Pe Cagna (Italy) Multi-sport
Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football
Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball
Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing