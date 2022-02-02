Laureus World Sports Awards: Emma Raducanu among six British nominees for 2022 prizes

Emma Raducanu has been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award

Emma Raducanu tops the list of decorated British talent in the running for honours at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 19-year-old US Open champion has been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award, with Russian men's tennis star Daniil Medvedev also on that shortlist.

Tom Daley is on the shortlist for the World Comeback of the Year award, having claimed Olympic gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Games.

Just eight weeks after knee surgery, Daley linked up with Matty Lee to grab glory in Japan.

Tom Daley won gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarder Sky Brown suffered multiple skull fractures in a training fall in May 2020, but recovered to become Britain's youngest Olympic medallist, aged just 13.

Mark Cavendish returned to action after suffering from depression to equal Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage victories total of 34, and the 36-year-old completes the British interest in Laureus' comeback gong.

Dame Sarah Storey became Britain's most successful Paralympic athlete by winning all three of her events in Tokyo to take her tally to 17 gold medals.

The 44-year-old intends to push on to Paris 2024, but in the meantime has been nominated for Laureus' Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award.

ICYMI…here’s a reminder of all of the Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards 👀



🏆 Who should the Laureus Academy Members pick as the Award winners? #Laureus22 pic.twitter.com/znH27j0quW — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 2, 2022

Bethany Shriever is among the nominees for the World Action Sports Award, after becoming the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championships and the Olympics.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic was among the nominees for the Sportsman of the Year award after his three Grand Slam victories in 2021. The Serb's rivals for the award include recently-retired NFL star Tom Brady and Formula One world champion Max Verstappen.

Tennis is also represented in the Sportswoman of the Year award, with Australian Open champion Ash Barty nominated.

Barty is up against sprinters Allyson Felix and Elaine Thompson-Herah, swimmers Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon, and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, with the club also nominated for the team award.

The winners will be announced in April.

2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees

Sportsman of the Year:

Tom Brady (USA) American Football

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis

Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year:

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team

Italy Men's Football Team

Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Team

Breakthrough of the Year:

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis

Pedri (Spain) Football

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year:

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling

Tom Daley (UK) Diving

Marc Marquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability:

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Marcel Hug (Switzerland) Wheelchair Athletics

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year:

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Alberto Gines (Spain) Climbing

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award:

Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing

Juca Pe Cagna (Italy) Multi-sport

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football

Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball

Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing