Delray Beach Open: Cameron Norrie beats Reilly Opelka to win third ATP Tour title

Cameron Norrie lost one set across his four matches in Florida

British No 1 Cameron Norrie won his third ATP Tour title with victory over American Reilly Opelka in the Delray Beach Open final in Florida.

In the first meeting of the top two seeds in the tournament's 30-year history, Norrie, who won trophies at Indian Wells and Los Cabos in 2021, beat the big-serving Opelka 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-4).

Norrie was unable to take any of the five break points he created against world No 20 Opelka, who had needed three hours to win his third consecutive three-set match against John Millman in the semi-finals.

But Norrie raced through the first set tie-break and won the crucial points in the second set tie-break as well, most notably edging 5-4 ahead when Opelka's forehand pass landed just long.

After starting 2022 with four straight defeats, Norrie, 26, will rise to a career-high world No 12.

Norrie, who lost just one set on his way to the title, told the ATP's website: "I thought I played a very clean match.

"I didn't face a break point so that was great. I was happy with the way I played and obviously with the result.

"The tie-breaks I played extremely aggressively, the second one especially. I managed to put a couple of balls away and I was reading the play great. I'm super happy to get the win and beat a guy like Reilly, who is confident and playing well and won (in Dallas) last week."

