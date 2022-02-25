Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev promote messages of peace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev discusses becoming world No 1 amid his country's conflict with Ukraine, while Ukrainian athletes have been showing support for their country Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev discusses becoming world No 1 amid his country's conflict with Ukraine, while Ukrainian athletes have been showing support for their country

Daniil Medvedev says he wants to "promote peace all over the world" while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev delivered the same message.

Medvedev, who will become world No 1 on Monday, was speaking after his quarter-final victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in Mexico. He won 6-2 6-3 in just 70 minutes and after, advocated for peace.

"By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world," the 26-year-old Russian said.

"We play in so many different countries. I've been in so many different countries as a junior and as a pro. It's just not easy to hear all this news. I'm all for peace."

Medvedev's compatriot Andrey Rublev paired up with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov to win a doubles title in Marseille last week and Medvedev supported the partnership.

"This was amazing because I think people need to stay together and that's the most important [thing]," Medvedev said, when he discussed the partnership between Rublev and Molchanov.

"In this moment, you understand that tennis sometimes is not that important," he said.

Andrey Rublev shared his feelings about the importance of having peace in the world and respecting each other

Rublev said he was getting some bad comments online because of the situation in Ukraine.

"In these moments you realise that my match is not important. It's not about my match, how it affects me. What's happening is much more terrible," Rublev said after his victory over American Mackenzie McDonald in Dubai Championships late on Thursday.

"You realise how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united. We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing."

Nadal and Norrie reach semi-finals in Mexico

Rafael Nadal will take on Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals in Acapulco

Medvedev will now face Rafael Nadal on court in Mexico, with the two set to meet for the first time since their epic Australian Open final last month.

Nadal overcame the world No 39 Tommy Paul 6-0 7-6 (7-5) to extend his winning streak to 13 matches at the start of 2022 - the best start he's made to a new season during his career.

"Everybody knows how difficult it is to play against Daniil," Nadal noted. "I know I have to play at my highest level if I want to have any chance, and that's what I'm going to try. I have to play my game."

Cameron Norrie celebrating his quarter-final triumph

The other semi-final will be contested between Britain's Norrie and the world No 4 Tsitsipas.

Norrie lifted his third ATP title at the Delray Beach Open recently and in Acapulco, lost just one game during a 6-1 6-0 victory over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Gojowczyk had gone into the contest having received a bye, following Alexander Zverev's behaviour which saw him removed from the event

Following a loss alongside his doubled partner Marcelo Melo, Zverev struck the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani four times, narrowly missing his leg on one occasion, and was also heard shouting expletives towards the official.

He has now has been fined $40,000 dollars, forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money and lost all of his rankings points from the event.

The ATP will conduct further review of Zverev's actions in Mexico and German could yet face further sanctions.

Tsitsipas, who was runner-up in Acapulco last year, will be Norrie's semi-final opponent following his 6-3 6-4 victory over American Marcos Giron and the Greek athlete has not dropped a set this week.