Novak Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, though organisers unclear if he can enter US

Novak Djokovic has been entered into the Indian Wells draw

Novak Djokovic has been added to the Indian Wells draw but the tournament's organisers are uncertain if he will be permitted to enter the US.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner has refused to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments as a consequence.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year after 11 days following two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights at an immigration detention hotel.

Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.#IndianWells — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 8, 2022

Indian Wells organisers wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team.

"However, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country."

The CDC website as of March 3 indicated that non-US citizens who are not immigrants must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to travel by air to the US.

The Serb's hopes of playing at the French Open, however, were given a major boost last week with the news France is suspending its vaccination pass this month.