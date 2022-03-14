Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev loses No 1 spot to Novak Djokovic after third-round defeat

Daniil Medvedev will lose his world No 1 ranking on Monday after defeat at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev lost his world No 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic after being defeated by Gael Monfils in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, while Rafael Nadal beat Britain's Dan Evans to stay unbeaten in 2022.

Monfils let out a roar as he secured the 4-6 6-3 6-1 upset on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd.

He has now set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. Alcaraz dismissed countryman Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-0 in his latest match.

"I'm quite happy right now - I'm in my zone," Monfils said. "I moved quite good and then I changed the speed quite a lot.

"I knew I was in great shape and tough to beat," he added. "It's always special to beat a world No 1.

It was the first time in 13 years that Gael Monfils beat the No 1 ranked player in the world

The Frenchman handed Medvedev the break in the ninth game of the first set with a pair of double faults and two forehand errors, as the reigning US Open champion dropped just four points on his serve in the opener.

But Medvedev lost the momentum in the second set, unable to convert on five of six break point opportunities.

Monfils broke him in the fourth game with a backhand winner and again in the eighth with a fiery forehand.

Overcoming obvious exhaustion, Monfils won the first four games of the final set as Medvedev was unable to set up a single break point opportunity.

It was the first time in 13 years that 35-year-old Monfils beat the No 1 ranked player in the world. Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, will move back to the top of the ATP Rankings next Monday.

Rafael Nadal secured his 400th career ATP Masters 1000 victory

Elsewhere in the draw, Nadal extended his winning run to 17 matches by beating Britain's Evans in straight sets to reach the last-16.

Nadal, who hit back from 5-2 down in the deciding set against USA's Sebastian Korda in the previous round, won 7-5 6-3 against the British No 2.

The 35-year-old Spaniard has won all 17 of his matches in 2022, including beating Medvedev in the Australian Open final to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title and overcoming British No 1 Cameron Norrie to win the Mexican Open.

In his post-match interview, Nadal said: "I started playing better and better and think I finished the match well, so that's important for the confidence and playing a tough opponent like Dan.

"It's a good victory for me, so I'm very happy to beat Dan in the third round and happy to be here.

"The match in the beginning was difficult. He put me under some pressure combining his great slice backhand and the bounce has been quite low.

"It was not easy in the windy conditions here to put him in a tough position, but I hit a couple of passing shots in some important moments."