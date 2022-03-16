Rafael Nadal: Spaniard improves to 18-0 for 2022 to reach quarter-finals at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal defeated Reilly Opelka to reach the quarter-finals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal overcame giant American Reilly Opelka to claim an 18th consecutive win this season on his way to the quarter-finals at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Nadal, a three-time champion in the desert, became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Opelka 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5).

Only Novak Djokovic has made a better start to the season when he went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011.

Unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic stunned world No 6 Matteo Berrettini 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 to set up a quarter-final meeting with American Taylor Fritz.

Serbian Kecmanovic absorbed his opponent's power serve in the first set, converting on a break-point chance in the fourth game, as a frustrated Berrettini won just eight return points.

Welcome back to the quarterfinals 👏



For a second time, @MioKecmanovic is through to the final eight taking down No.6 seed Berrettini 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/bnv3uforkc — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2022

But Kecmanovic, 22, was unable to close out the match as a break-point opportunity slipped through his fingers late in the second set, in which Berrettini, who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon last year, struck 21 winners and won a tense tie-break to level.

Berrettini saved two breaks in the eighth game in a tightly fought final set to stay alive but Kecmanovic pounced to break the Italian's serve to love in the final game.

California cruising 😎@Taylor_Fritz97 continues a strong showing in the desert, fighting past Alex de Minaur 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the quarterfinals#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/WeGObwJeS8 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2022

He will next play Fritz who outlasted Australian Alex de Minaur 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Australian Nick Kyrgios advanced by walkover after Italian Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

Grigor Dimitrov made it through to the quarter-finals for the second year running after he beat John Isner 6-3 7-6 (7-6).

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android