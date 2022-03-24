Ash Barty has no regrets over retirement after 'perfect' Australian Open ending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World No 1 Ashleigh Barty says her retirement from professional tennis at 25 felt right after winning at Wimbledon changed her perspective World No 1 Ashleigh Barty says her retirement from professional tennis at 25 felt right after winning at Wimbledon changed her perspective

Ash Barty, smiling and content, insisted the "time was right" as the world No 1 reflected on her decision to retire at the age of 25.

Barty goes out on her terms, at the very top, after a dream Australian Open triumph and having topped the rankings for 114 successive weeks since 2019, with just shy of £18m in prize money and three Grand Slam titles.

"I think a lot of different things have happened in my life and that have changed my perspective," Barty told reporters.

"And timing is everything. I'm a big believer in that. And I think, after the Australian Open, I was really hoping that we'd get the opportunity to play a home Fed Cup tie.

"But that wasn't meant to be, it wasn't the case. And I just knew that for me that the time was right, I'd given absolutely everything that I could to the sport.

"And I knew that it wouldn't be fair to my team and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life, to not be 100 per cent committed for them. So, it's been a hell of a journey, I wouldn't change a thing. And I certainly have no regrets."

Coach Craig Tyzzer admitted he had felt Barty had "climbed where she needed to get to" and that it would be "a hard slog to keep her involved" on the back of fulfilling her ambition of winning Wimbledon.

"After Wimbledon, my perspective changed a lot and there was this beautiful challenge of trying to play the Australian Open and trying to win an Australian Open which was always another goal of mine," Barty continued.

"To do that as a team meant too much to me, it was incredible. There is no perfect way, there is no perfect timing, but this was our perfect way and it was a great finish."

Barty, who spent a year playing cricket after taking a break from tennis in 2014, pointed towards a potential coaching role in the future as she underlined her desire to stay involved with the sport.

"I'm excited for what's next for my next chapter as Ash Barty, the person and not the athlete," she continued. "And I mean, I hit as recently as 10 days ago.

Ashleigh Barty career stats Singles win-loss record: 302-105 Singles win percentage: 74.9% Career titles won: 15 Grand Slam titles won: 3 Highest world ranking: No 1 Career prize money won: $23,829,071

"So yeah, I mean, I will forever be connected to tennis, I'll never stop loving the sport. I'll never stop hitting tennis balls. I just won't be doing it selfishly for me to try and you know, progress my career, it'd be for different reasons.

"And I can't wait to get out there with young girls and young boys and contribute in different ways. I'm really excited to have more time to do that.

"And I can't wait to get out in court and teach my nieces and nephews and hope that tennis brings them the same love that it brought me."

Barty said she would "never say never" as far as a return to tennis is concerned, though it was evident her focus was new ventures.

Among those ventures could be time on the golf course, something Barty laughed off when talking to reporters.

"You guys love to whisper, don't you? No, we'll wait and see. I've got to try and learn how to hit the middle of the club face before I can think of trying to get on the tour," she said.

Current world No 2 Iga Swiatek, who was victorious at Indian Wells last week, is now expected to replace Barty at the top of the world rankings.

"I know that if it is Iga, there is no better person," said Barty. "She's an incredible person, a great tennis player. The way that she's brought this fresh, fearless energy onto the court has been incredible.

"I loved testing myself against her. I loved playing her. I loved practicing with her and spending time with her team. She's a brilliant person, and was one of the first to message me, which is really nice.

"I think she thoroughly deserves it. I hope that she can take it and still be her, do it her own way, and really chase what she's after in her career and her dreams."

