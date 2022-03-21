Emma Raducanu: Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou on why he thinks she's on track for more Grand Slam success

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou explains how Emma Raducanu has handled the pressure after winning the US Open and why he believes she's "on track" for more Grand Slam success.

Raducanu, who shot to stardom by winning the US Open as a qualifier, has made a difficult start to the year having battled coronavirus as well as blisters on her hand that hampered her progress at the Australian Open.

She picked up a leg injury in Mexico but shrugged off injury concerns to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where she missed out on a place in the last 16 after losing in a final set decider against Croatia's Petra Martic.

The world No 13 is now preparing for the Miami Open where she will be hoping for a solid run in preparation for Great Britain's crunch Billie Jean King Cup tie against the Czech Republic next month.

Speaking in Brazil following the launch of his NFT Project "THE COACH", bridging the gap between Tennis and Web3, Mouratoglou said: "Everything happened so fast and overnight for Emma and I don't feel as though she has the basis to be under so much pressure.

"She has a very good game and she's a great athlete. She showed some mental strength that is quite incredible because what she has done at the US Open is something special.

"It is always special to win a Grand Slam, but the way she did it was really special and she showed that. But on the other hand, it happened so fast, like if you ask her 'how did you do it?' I'm sure she can't answer that.

"When I say 'how did you do it?' what I mean is 'what did you use for that?', 'what are your strengths and what are your weaknesses?', 'where are you solid in your game?'.

"Being under so much pressure is tough. I know how it is for everyone and when you're not so sure about yourself, what you've done and how solid you are, this is really tough.

"I feel like she's going through a really tough time but the way she handles it is great. She doesn't show any weaknesses. She's fighting and doing her best every day and she's probably thinking 'step-by-step I'm going to build my tennis to be consistently playing at that level' which she's not able to do right now."

'Be patient with her'

Mouratoglou watched Raducanu closely at Indian Wells

Mouratoglou, who has coached 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams since 2012, has analysed Raducanu's game closely after watching her lose to Martic in a close three-set battle at Indian Wells last time out.

The Frenchman admits the British No 1 is not able to sustain a high level of tennis at the moment, but the potential is there to add to her US Open success at Flushing Meadows.

He said: "I think her game is good, but I think she was not very consistent. She played a very good first set, super solid, very aggressive and she has a very good game, but she was not able to sustain it.

"It's not enough if she wants to maintain that level. She cannot win those matches, but I think she's on the right track.

"She has a good team and you can see that she's putting in the work. You guys will have to be very patient with her because if she's exposed to too much pressure, it's going to hurt her and that might impact her career."

"I think she can win more Grand Slams but I think it's very early to win some others for her because she played without any pressure and suddenly all the pressure came on her so she's not the same player as she was months before the US Open.

"When you're under pressure your weaknesses show so she's not ready for that now, that's what I think. Will she be in the future? I think so.

"If she's able the maintain the mindset she has at the moment with the work she's putting in, I think she has the game, the physical ability and the mental strength to do it in the future."

Why Torben Beltz is the right man to lead Raducanu to more glory?

Raducanu has been working alongside Torben Beltz, the former long-time coach of Angelique Kerber, since November and although results may not have gone all her own way, Mouratoglou feels the German is the right person to mentor the 19-year-old.

"He's a great guy. He's a guy who is very, very focused on his job. Non-judgemental, which I think is very important, especially for Emma at the moment because she probably feels all this pressure. I think he's a very positive guy, very motivated," Mouratoglou said.

"He has very good energy and of course, he knows high level because he's been with Grand Slam winners in the past and he's done a very good job with Kerber. She has good people around her."

