Emma Raducanu ahead of French Open Grand Slam: I could be great clay-court player; preparations normal after back injury

Emma Raducanu says she "could be a great clay-court player" as she prepares for her French Open debut this month, adding her prep has been normal after returning from a back injury.

Raducanu, who played on clay professionally for the first time last month, will meet a qualifier in her opening match at the clay-court major.

Despite her limited experience on the surface at the elite level, she reached the quarter-finals in Stuttgart and the last-16 stage in Madrid.

"I could be a great clay-court player, like looking forward, long, medium-term, in a few years where I have definitely developed more robustness and I'm able to repeat the same shots over and over," she said.

"I think I have definitely come a long way and probably progressed faster than expected in the last few weeks and I really am enjoying the clay. I really believe that I can be good and faster than I thought it would be."

The 19-year-old Briton struggled with a back injury during the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid and then pulled out in Rome while trailing against Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

On Friday, she declared herself fit for Rolland Garros.

"I'm learning about my body but I'm very happy to be continuing my preparations for the French Open and to be able to play this tournament and fortunately I didn't have to miss this Grand Slam," Raducanu added.

Raducanu was forced to retire from her first-round match in Rome due to the back injury

"That is definitely a really positive thing because I really look forward to these big moments and the big tournaments. After Rome, I definitely had to slow down, but this week I have been training and luckily being able to practise all of the shots.

"I'm looking forward to continuing that, and it feels good to be able to move freely and just like run around. It's quite fun. I have been preparing as normal the last few days."