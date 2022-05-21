Cameron Norrie: British No 1 warms up for French Open by winning Lyon Open title

Cameron Norrie ended his wait for a first title on clay

British No 1 Cameron Norrie warmed up for this year's French Open in the best possible way as he sealed his fourth career ATP title with victory at the Lyon Open on Saturday.

Top seed Norrie, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final, bounced back from dropping the second set on a tie-break to triumph 6-3 6-7 (7-3) 6-1 against Slovakia's Alex Molcan, who is being coached by Novak Djokovic's former mentor Marian Vajda.

The Brit squandered two match points in the second set but responded in ideal fashion.

Norrie, who has risen to world No 11, adds his fourth ATP title having won his third earlier this season in Delray Beach, while he also reached the final in Acapulco.

Norrie was delighted was delighted to have ended his wait for a first title on clay.

Speaking in his on-court interview, he said: "It is my first title on the clay, so it means a lot to me.

"I couldn't be happier with how I handled everything this week. This one feels the best so far. I don't know why, it's just so special and I couldn't be happier and I'm really speechless right now.

"It was an incredible atmosphere. Thanks to everyone for coming out."

Norrie added: "I had chances to close the matches in straight sets this week and get it done easier than usual and it didn't go that way and I was able to let that go and respond.

"In the third set, I moved really well and it's nice to get over the line."

Norrie is still looking for a big Grand Slam breakthrough having failed to make it past the third round of the French Open so far amid some unfortunate draws. He opens against French wildcard Manuel Guinard on Monday.

Italy's Martina Trevisan collected the first WTA title of her career with a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win over American Claire Liu in the final of the Grand Prix in Rabat on Saturday.

Trevisan, ranked 85 in the world, had beaten top seed Garbine Muguruza earlier in the tournament and seized her moment in the final, winning the big points against world No 92 Liu.

