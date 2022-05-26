French Open: Karolina Pliskova beaten by wildcard playing in her first Grand Slam

Karolina Pliskova is out after a straight-sets loss to Leolia Jeanjean

Karolina Pliskova, the eighth seed, has been knocked out of the French Open by a wildcard Leolia Jeanjean, who is playing in her first Grand Slam and spent five years away from tennis due to injury.

Jeanjean, ranked 227 in the world, beat last year's Wimbledon runner-up 6-2 6-2 early on day five on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

In recording her victory, Jeanjean became the lowest-ranked woman to win a match against a top-10 player at the French Open since Conchita Martinez beat Lori McNeil in 1988.

It is a remarkable achievement for a player who was a talented junior, but gave up tennis for almost five years after suffering a serious knee injury.

Pliskova was only the second top-100 opponent Jeanjean has faced in her career.

"I don't really know what to say actually because what's happening right now, it's really something I never imagine before," Jeanjean said.

"You know, when I stopped playing for four, five years, I never told myself I'd be in the third round of a Grand Slam.

"I don't have an explanation. I don't even realise what's happening. I know I'm 26. It's my first Grand Slam. I thought I would have lost in the first round in two sets, and now I found myself beating a top-10 player.

"I don't really know how it's possible, what's happening. I just try to give my best to play my tennis, and it's working so far.

"When I stopped playing when I was young, I just wanted to give myself another chance, because in my head since I was good when I was like 14, 15, so I'm like, 'why I can't be good 10 years later?'.

"So that's why, yeah, I took my chance, and so far it's working."

Jeanjean will play Irina-Camelia Begu, who knocked out 30th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, in the third round.

