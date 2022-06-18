Wimbledon: Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka withdraws citing leg injury

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a leg injury

Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a leg injury, organisers have announced.

Osaka, 24, has been struggling with an Achilles issue that she picked up in Madrid last month and will now miss the grass-court major once again.

The four-time grand slam champion opted out of last year's event for mental health reasons, while the 2020 edition was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Osaka had previously said that she was unlikely to compete at the All England Club this year after the tournament had its rankings points removed.

The ATP and WTA made that call after Wimbledon chose to ban Russian and Belarusian players from participating due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The decision (on ranking points) is affecting my mentality going into grass," Osaka said in May. "I'm not 100 per cent sure if I'm going to go.

"I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by seeing my ranking go up.

"I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition. I know this isn't true, but my brain just feels that way. When I think something is like an exhibition, I just can't go at it 100 per cent."