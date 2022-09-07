US Open: Frances Tiafoe through to a Grand Slam semi-final on home soil after beating Andrey Rublev

Frances Tiafoe followed up his victory over Rafael Nadal by beating Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi-finals for 16 years.

Not since Andy Roddick in 2006 has a home player reached the last four in the men's singles, and Tiafoe is attempting to become the first home champion since Roddick won his only Grand Slam title in 2003.

The 24-year-old pulled off the win of his life against Nadal in the fourth round and this was just as impressive, with Tiafoe keeping his composure while his Russian opponent became more and more frustrated to claim a wonderful 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-0) 6-4 victory in front of a boisterous partisan crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Rublev vs Tiafoe: Match Stats Rublev Match Stats Tiafoe 14 Aces 18 1 Double Faults 3 77% 1st serve win percentage 88% 53% 2nd serve win percentage 63% 0/4 Break points won 1/4 31 Total winners 46 38 Unforced errors 38 100 Total points won 121

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"This is wild, this is crazy," said Tiafoe. "Biggest win of my life, coming out and getting another big win. It's huge growth. It's tough to turn a page but I did and now I'm in the semis.

"I feel so at home on courts like this. I want to play, I want to give my best. Let's enjoy this one but we've got two more guys."

Tiafoe, who was sent a good luck message by the president of Sierra Leone, was superb in the big moments against Rublev with his powerful ball-striking and willingness to come forward.

He saved a set point in the 12th game of the opening set before playing two superb tie-breaks, especially the second one, where he did not lose a point.

When Tiafoe broke serve to lead 4-3 in the third set, Rublev was virtually in tears, and the Russian, for whom this was a sixth grand slam quarter-final defeat, continued to berate himself.

Tiafoe kept his nerve superbly, saving a break point in the next game with the deftest of volleys before serving out the victory.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Tiafoe's remarkable story...

His father, Frances Snr, and mother Alphina Kamara fled the civil war in Sierra Leone and eventually settled in Maryland where Frances Snr worked as a labourer with a construction firm building a new tennis centre.



After it was completed, he was offered a job as an on-site caretaker at the Junior Tennis Champions Centre in College Park and it was there that his twin sons Frances and Franklin regularly stayed the night, getting to hit balls on the courts.



By the time he was five, Frances was already displaying ball-striking skills and athleticism.



Tiafoe, whose mum worked nights as a nurse, spent most of his young life at the tennis centre and in 2013, aged 15, won the prestigious Orange Bowl. He was soon being touted as the next big thing in American tennis.



Sabalenka makes semi-finals in New York again

Image: Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Czech Karolina Pliskova to reach her second straight US Open semi-final

Aryna Sabalenka made it back-to-back US Open semi-finals with victory over Karolina Pliskova.

Belarusian star Sabalenka, who was beaten by Leylah Fernandez in the last four 12 months ago, survived a close second set to defeat Czech Pliskova 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

"Today I expected a great level," Sabalenka said. "I just tried to stay in this match as long as I can."

"Right now I'm not going for aces I'm just trying to put my serve on the big targets," she added. "I'm ready for another fight and I think I just have to stay focused on myself."

Sabalenka, who trailed Kaia Kanepi 6-2 5-1 in her second-round match, will bid to reach her first career grand slam final having also lost to Pliskova in the last four at Wimbledon last summer.

The 24-year-old was unable to play at Wimbledon this year because of the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, and used the time to train in Miami.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Having struggled horribly with her serve at the beginning of the year, hitting huge numbers of double faults, Sabalenka appears to have fixed the problem.

Her serve worked very well on Wednesday, with the sixth seed not facing a single break point and hitting three times as many winners as Pliskova.

Sabalenka also believes not being allowed to play Wimbledon has helped her chances of winning a first Grand Slam title, saying: "I had another pre-season. I worked really hard, and I worked a lot on my serve.

"It was a tough time, especially when I was working out in the gym and there was Wimbledon playing on the TV. I was always turning it off because I couldn't watch it.

"I had a lot of good memories from there, and I miss it very much. That's why I wasn't able to watch it, because it reminded me about the great time I had there.

"They took away one opportunity from me, and I worked really hard for this one."

Pliskova vs Sabalenka: Match Stats Pliskova Match Stats Sabalenka 1 Aces 7 6 Double Faults 3 64% 1st serve win percentage 72% 42% 2nd serve win percentage 63% 7/10 Break points won 7/10 10 Total winners 30 23 Unforced errors 28 56 Total points won 70

Fan creates US Open buzz with haircut during Kyrgios match

Image: A fan gets a haircut on Arthur Ashe Stadium as Nick Kyrgios plays Karen Khachanov during the quarter-finals

There was a hairy situation when two tennis fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands gave one another a haircut while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarter-final on Tuesday night.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

Tournament security removed the two men from the match.

Image: The fan, who wore a Louis Vuitton barber cape while his companion gave him a close crop with a set of clippers, was reportedly escorted out as a result

US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said: "When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals.

"They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play."

He added: "There's a first time for anything."

'Beer Girl' Megan Lucky also made her triumphant return this year, chugging down an entire glass of beer while on the jumbotron to the delight of thousands of tennis fans in a reprise of her attention-grabbing 2021 performances.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android