Emma Raducanu stays British No 1 after Harriet Dart's first-round defeat in Slovenia Open

Emma Raducanu will stay British No 1 after Harriet Dart was defeated in the first round of the Slovenia Open.

Dart is ranked No 85 in the world and a strong showing from her at this WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, whose own ranking has dropped to 83 following the early end to her defence of the US Open title this year.

Dart, however, suffered a frustrating first-round exit in Slovenia to Tereza Martincova.

Image: Raducanu won her first match since the early end of her US Open title defence at this tournament in Slovenia

That reverse means there will be no change to the British rankings for the time being.

Dart had received a lucky-loser entry into the tournament at Portoroz and dished out a bagel to her opponent in the opener before she went down 0-6 6-4 6-1.

First-seed Raducanu will be in second-round action later this week against Anna-Lena Friedsam.

There was better news for Jodie Burrage at the Slovenia Open after she beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-4 6-4 to join compatriot Raducanu in the last 16.

Burrage came through qualifying to make the first round and triumphed after 76 minutes to reach round two.

Image: Dart is currently ranked 85th

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina needed more than three hours to win in Slovenia.

Third-seed Rybakina eventually got the better of Laura Siegemund 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (10-8) to set up a meeting with Dart's conquer Martincova.

Elsewhere, British No 6 Katie Swan made it through to the second round of the Chennai Open.

Swan beat Arianne Hartono 6-1 6-2 but did need one hour and 24 minutes to dispose of her opponent.

Next up for the former Australian Open junior finalist is a meeting with Anastasia Gasanova, who stunned top-seed Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday.