Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek usher in new tennis era after Roger Federer, Serena Williams retirements

There are those who believe the glory days of tennis are well and truly over, but Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are still very much around and then you have Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek ready to take us into the future.

It is clear fans have much excitement to enjoy and to look forward to with tennis having revelled in the glory years of Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

As well as Alcaraz and Swiatek, the emergence of Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Holger Rune and Brits Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper means we can look forward to another exciting year in 2023.

Is there a changing of the guard?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz has drawn in fans from outside tennis

Alcaraz is a one-man highlight reel and has the on-court charisma to draw in fans from outside the sport. His movement has wowed more than anything, with the teenager tracking down seemingly impossible shots and maintaining his speed and stamina through epic matches. There still remain question marks around how tennis moves forward, particularly commercially, but the forecast is certainly a lot rosier.

In winning this year's US Open, the 19-year-old became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Nadal at the French Open in 2005.

The Spanish right-hander, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, is also ahead of his compatriot's rivals Djokovic and Federer at the same age.

Djokovic won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open when he was 20, while Federer did so at Wimbledon 2003 aged 21.

"The way he handled everything in 2022 was nothing short of remarkable"

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has worked with Alcaraz since he was 15 and overseen his rapid rise to the top of the game.

Ferrero still feels there is plenty Alcaraz can improve, though, saying: "I think he's on 60 per cent of his game. He knows and I know that we have to keep working.

"Once you get to the number one, it's not done. You have to keep working, keep playing at a huge level to keep winning.

"The players now, they're going to play very motivated against him. It's like Real Madrid-Barcelona, there's a rivalry that gets you to increase your level. He has to be ready."

Image: Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Rafael Nadal at the French Open in 2005

Tennis analyst Barry Cowan says that before his breakout year, it was clear Alcaraz had everything in the locker to become a world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion.

"I hadn't spoke to anyone in the sport that didn't think he was going to the very top. The way he handled everything in 2022 was nothing short of remarkable," Cowan said.

"Alcaraz took advantage of the holes at the top of the sport to become the youngest-ever world No 1. Now it's all about looking ahead to 2023 and how he builds on that, which is going to be very exciting."

Is Djokovic still the best player?

Image: Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios to win Wimbledon

Having won three Grand Slams between them this season, it would certainly be premature to write off Nadal and Djokovic yet, but the US Open might have offered a glimpse into tennis' future.

"Why wouldn't he [Djokovic] look forward to next year and dominate the game by winning a couple more majors or possibly even more?" poses Cowan.

"He didn't play the Australian and US Opens and missed four Masters 1000 titles so he will feel that he has a point to prove.

"Then of course you have got that race for who can win the most Grand Slam titles and the Nadal factor comes into it.

"This is the first time at the end of the year where I'm thinking: is Nadal going to be alright? The moment at the Laver Cup when Federer and Nadal were in tears was a symbolic moment. How will his body shape up at the start of the year? The younger guys are getting closer to matching him on the physical side."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Swiatek can dominate

Image: Iga Swiatek claimed her second Roland Garros title as well as winning her maiden US Open in 2022

The brilliant Swiatek was guaranteed to be miles ahead in the rankings whatever happened at the US Open but, by winning her first hard court Grand Slam to go with two French Open titles, the Pole has taken a real step forward.

Grass may take her some time to master, despite being a junior Wimbledon champion. But she will go into all other tournaments as the favourite.

Swiatek is the first female player to win three Grand Slam titles before her 22nd birthday since Maria Sharapova.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Judy Murray says that Serena Williams changed the face of women's tennis and her legacy will continue to inspire players after her retirement

Serena Williams had four major trophies at the same age and six before turning 22.

At her best, Swiatek is clearly a cut above, dictating with her accurate forehand and superb movement, and she won this title despite only hitting the heights sporadically. Her prowess on clay is already obvious but, at 21, she could hoover up Grand Slam titles for years to come.

"At her best, I have felt that there is no one close to Swiatek," said Cowan. "The manner in which she won the French Open, she wiped the floor with everyone and went on that incredible winning run which was eventually snapped at Wimbledon.

"She is one player who is comfortable at dominating the women's game."

Two decades of Serena Williams' dominance Williams is statistically the greatest tennis player of her era

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and has twice held all four majors at the same time

No other female player has won more than seven Grand Slams during her 27 years on the WTA Tour

Williams beat Maria Sharapova more times than anyone else and holds a 20-2 win-loss record

Williams played 1,014 matches on the WTA Tour, facing opponents born in every year from 1966 to 2003

She enjoyed her most successful period after turning 30, winning 10 Grand Slams in fewer than five years between Wimbledon 2012 and the 2017 Australian Open

Injuries hampered Williams for the past two years - she completed just seven matches in 2022, having played 17 in 2021

Raducanu has lacked consistency with people around her

Image: Emma Raducanu is looking for a new coach after Dmitry Tursunov ended their trial

Emma Raducanu's year has been blighted by injury niggles and coaching changes as her US Open title defence ended early, while her best performance was a semi-final appearance at the Korea Open in her first full season on the WTA Tour.

Currently ranked down at 76, Cowan said: "I was hoping to see a consistent team around her, but while she's at the level of her current ranking at the moment, unfortunately there just hasn't been the consistency with the people around her.

"That is such an important aspect that she needs in this period of her career.

"But we know what a talent she is and hopefully next year things will settle down and then she can start to build some momentum. She can grow organically, which she hasn't been able to do this year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong explains what she thinks is in store over the next year for Raducanu

Can Kyrgios win a Grand Slam?

Image: Nick Kyrgios should be extremely motivated for the Australian Open in January

Nick Kyrgios will always polarise opinions, from people who cannot abide anything about him to those who are willing to accept everything he does because it puts eyeballs on the sport.

Some of the Australian's behaviour at Wimbledon and the US Open should not be excused - but his realisation that he does want to achieve his potential is certainly something to be celebrated.

The Wimbledon finalist is no longer afraid to admit how much he cares about tennis and should be extremely motivated for the Australian Open in January.

"If he keeps putting himself in situations where he's getting to semi-finals and finals then he's ultimately too good not to win one"

"Kyrgios proved what he could achieve at Wimbledon. The game is there but the US Open [when he lost to Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals] was such a massive miss for him because he knew having dethroned Daniil Medvedev, that I think he felt that the tournament was there for the taking," explained Cowan.

"He's got the game and fitness-wise it seems that he has made huge strides and mentally he has made huge strides. For Australia, it will be fascinating to see because the pressure will be on in a different way. If he keeps putting himself in situations where he's getting to semi-finals and finals then he's ultimately too good not to win one.

"The top guys fear him, but is he able to win seven matches? I say that because there is always one match that becomes problematic for him."

All aboard the Jack Draper train

Image: British star Jack Draper will expect to carry on his rapid rise up the rankings in 2023

The 20-year-old from Surrey showed more than enough at the US Open to demonstrate again what a huge talent he is, with his powerful game backed up by much-improved movement and a strong competitive desire.

His breakthrough came in Eastbourne where he made it through to the semi-finals. Then came an outstanding run to the quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal where he shocked top 10 star Stefanos Tsitsipas along the way.

Having started 2022 down at 265, Draper has risen up the rankings at a remarkable pace having recently broken into the top 50 [No. 42]. Expect him to continue his rapid climb.

Image: Draper has "temperament and the will to win" according to analyst Barry Cowan

"If Jack can improve his ranking a little bit, then improve errors in his game and try to be more aggressive, he has the temperament and the will to win," said Cowan.

"Physically, he will improve, while the serve will also improve. But it's that attacking aspect of his game he has to try and be in control of those matches, but it's a work in progress."

Andy Murray will never leave any stone unturned

Image: Andy Murray is determined to leave the sport on his own terms

The 35-year-old Scot may just be coming to the end of his career in many people's eyes, but Murray is determined to leave the sport on his own terms.

Ranked down at No. 49 in the world, the three-time Grand Slam champion is sure to his sights set on proving the doubters wrong in 2023.

"If he still loves the sport, loves competing, loves training and getting a buzz, then that's not for us to decide"

"It's up the the individual to decide when they want to stop. I remember watching Tommy Robredo last year and he's 40. He was number five in the world and I'm thinking 'why are you still playing?' If he still loves the sport, loves competing, loves training and getting a buzz, then that's not for us to decide," said Cowan.

"Andy will make that decision. It doesn't matter who is in his team, ultimately it's got to be that burning desire from within that Murray has always had. Let's hope he finds a bit of the extra sparkle in the off-season.

"Travelling a 52 week year is a lot harder on the body than when you're 22 or 23 working your way up."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android