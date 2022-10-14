 Skip to content

Andy Murray beaten by Sebastian Gorda in Gijon Open quarter-finals

The USA's Sebastian Korda is through to face France's Arthur Rinderknech in the Gijon Open semi-finals, after defeating Andy Murray 6-4 1-6 6-1 in Spain; Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem will face each other in the other semi-final

Friday 14 October 2022 22:01, UK

Andy Murray GIJON.Tenis ATP Gijon ....FOTO: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.
Image: Andy Murray suffered defeat in the Gijon Open quarter-final to the USA's Sebastian Korda on Friday

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after being beaten in three sets by Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals.

Having lost the opener, Murray dominated the second set before seeing Korda do the same to wrap up a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes.

The Briton was broken by his American opponent in the third and seventh games of the first set to fall 5-2 behind, subsequently breaking back in the eighth but unable to turn things around.

Murray then took the first five games of the second set en route to drawing level - only to lose the first five of the decider as Korda surged to victory.

Korda will now face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who beat Spain's second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta (Spa) 4-6 6-3 7-6 (16).

Korda 14/10/22 GIJON.Tenis ATP Gijon ....FOTO: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.
Image: Florida-born Korda, 22, is through to face France's Arthur Rinderknech in the semi-finals

