Andy Murray beaten by Sebastian Korda in Gijon Open quarter-finals

Andy Murray is out of the Gijon Open after being beaten in three sets by American No 1 Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals.

Having lost the opener, Murray dominated the second set before seeing Korda do the same to wrap up a 6-4 1-6 6-1 win in two hours and 27 minutes.

The Briton was broken by his American opponent in the third and seventh games of the first set to fall 5-2 behind, subsequently breaking back in the eighth but unable to turn things around.

Image: Florida-born Korda, 22, is through to face France's Arthur Rinderknech in the semi-finals

Murray then took the first five games of the second set en route to drawing level - only to lose the first five of the decider as Korda, who captured his maiden tour-level crown in Parma last season, surged to victory in their first in their first ATP meeting.

Korda will now face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who beat Spain's second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 6-3 7-6 (18-16).

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Dominic Thiem moved to within two wins of capturing his first tour-level title since 2020 when he moved past fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 6-3.

"From the first match on, I have felt great on this court," Thiem said in his on-court interview.

"A lot of control. A super nice atmosphere and I have enjoyed playing a lot since Monday.

"I am super happy that I am still in the tournament at the weekend and I can play another match. It is very important for me as I am trying to climb up the rankings. The semi-finals at an ATP [Tour] event is helping a lot."

He will take on Andrey Rublev next after the top seed continued the quest for his fourth tour-level title of the season when he moved past fifth seed Tommy Paul 7-5 6-3.