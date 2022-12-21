Andy Murray admits he's one 'big injury' away from tennis retirement as he prepares for 2023

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has vowed to compete as long as his body remains in good shape but said he is one "big injury" away from retirement.

Former number one Murray is currently 49th in the ATP rankings after suffering several injuries during his career, including undergoing hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," Murray, 35, said.

"But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that."

Murray said he is in better shape now ahead of the Australian Open, which will be held in Melbourne from January 16-29.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From 2023, Sky Sports will hold the exclusive broadcast rights for the US Open - take a look back to 2012 where Andy Murray claimed his first ever grand slam title at Flushing Meadows.

He was knocked out in the second round of the season-opening major this year.

"I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well," Murray said.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year."

Murray will be part of the Scotland team facing England in the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament in Aberdeen later on Wednesday and Thursday.

Murray anticipating keenly fought Battle of the Brits clash

Murray has predicted there will be plenty of competitive edge when his Team Scotland take on Team England this week in the Battle of the Brits.

The showcase event, once again overseen by Murray's brother Jamie in his role as tournament director, pits the neighbouring nations against each other.

Bragging rights rather than ranking points are on the line but, with pride to play for and a healthy crowd expected to pour into Aberdeen's P&J Live to see the action, the former Wimbledon champion is anticipating a keenly-fought contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray describes Rodger Federer as an amazing player and his retirement as a sad day for tennis

Andy Murray is in action for Scotland on all three days, taking on England's Jack Draper initially, British number two Dan Evans in the marquee singles match on Thursday and teaming up with Jamie in doubles action against Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski to close the show.

Paul Jubb makes up the away team, with Jonny O'Hara and Aidan McHugh completing the Scottish foursome.

"All of the players that are here are very competitive. You've got myself, Jamie, Neal and Joe have all been number one in the world," Murray said.

"It's a little bit like the Laver Cup; it was an event that was seen as being an exhibition, but when you get there and you're playing in front of a big crowd and you're surrounded by the people that you're surrounded by, it whets your competitive instincts. All of the players will be giving their best to win the matches."