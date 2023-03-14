Jack Draper beats 'special' Andy Murray at Indian Wells | 'A privilege to play against him'

Jack Draper ended Andy Murray's run at Indian Wells to advance to the last 16, with a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 victory.

Draper struggled for rhythm early on but edged a tight first set after saving a set point on serve at 5-6 and eventually beating Murray in a tie-break.

Murray showed signs of fatigue on Monday night as Draper won the final four games to seal a memorable victory.

Image: Draper described Murray as a "special person" after the match

"I've looked up to Andy since I was so young," Draper said.

"I watched him win Wimbledon for the first time in 2013, and then I've had the opportunity to get to know him and practice with him often since 2019.

"He's a really special person, a great champion and a great human being, and it was a privilege to play against him on this court."

Image: Murray looked fatigued after gruelling three-set ties in the first two rounds

The result means Draper has knocked out two fellow Brits at Indian Wells, after he beat Dan Evans in straight sets in the second round.

Draper faces another tough match in the round of 16 when he faces No 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets.

Murray, who beat Radu Albot and Tomas Martín Etcheverry in the opening rounds, has not won three consecutive matches at a Masters 1000 event since he won the title in Paris in 2016.

Wawrinka turns back clock

Elsewhere, defending champion Taylor Fritz completed a routine 6-1 6-2 victory over Sebastian Baez and Stan Wawrinka turned back the clock to beat No 7 seed Holger Rune 2-6 7-6 (5) 7-5.

Rune saved a match point and rallied from 2-5 down to win the second-set tiebreaker. But Wawrinka recovered in the third to send his 19-year-old opponent home.

"The last 45 minutes was tough," Wawrinka said.

"I had the match in control and was playing well. I was putting a lot of pressure, I should have won the match way before.

Image: Stan Wawrinka turned back the clocked to beat Holger Rune

"All my career I know only one way, to keep fighting, working, pushing myself and stay positive. I am super happy with the win."

Wawrinka, who turns 38 in April, reached the fourth round in the Southern California desert for the first time since 2017, when he lost in the final.

American Tommy Paul is also through after he beat ninth-seed Hubert Hurkacz 4-6 6-2 6-4.

The No 8 seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, overcame an upset bug to beat Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets.

The fourth round gets under way on Tuesday with Cameron Norrie in action against Andrey Rublev.

Swiatek sets up Raducanu showdown

In women's action, Iga Swiatek beat 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, 6-3, 7-6 (1) but the number four seed Ons Jabeur lost 7-6 (5) 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova.

Caroline Garcia is also through after the number five seat beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-2.

Image: Iga Swiatek will face Emma Raducanu in the fourth round

Emma Raducanu will face Swiatek in the fourth round, after she beat number 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 2-6 6-4.

The final set lasted over an hour, with Raducanu breaking Haddad Maia's serve to go up 4-3.

Raducanu held the rest of the way and closed it out on her fourth match point to claim her biggest win over an opponent since her breakthrough run at the US Open.

Elena Rybakina beat defending champion and doubles partner Paula Badosa, 6-3, 7-5.