Novak Djokovic comes from set down to win at Banja Luka Open | Cameron Norrie victorious at Barcelona Open

Novak Djokovic came from set down to beat France's Luca Van Assche 6-7 6-3 6-2 at the Banja Luka Open, while Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were victorious at the Barcelona Open.

Djokovic, who was looking to ensure he would not suffer another early exit, having been knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters by Italian Lorenzo Musetti last Thursday, was given a scare by 18-year-old Van Assche.

The 35-year-old Djokovic came into the contest saying his elbow injury was "not in ideal shape", and saw Van Assche - who knocked out Stan Wawrinka in the last round - break to lead at 5-4 in the opening set.

Djokovic broke straight back, but world No 87 Van Assche forced a tiebreak, which he won to take a shock lead.

Djokovic showed control and dominance in the remaining two sets, however, dropping just two points on serve to take the first 6-3.

Van Assche broke in the first game of the decider, but once again Djokovic broke straight back, before kicking on to a 6-2 success - receiving a time violation for slow play in the process - and so avoiding back-to-back defeats.

Norrie claims Barcelona Open victory | Evans defeats Arnaldi

British No 1 Cameron Norrie sealed a 6-1 6-2 victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov to reach the third round of the Barcelona Open.

Image: Britain's Cameron Norrie picked up victory at the Barcelona Open vs Russian qualifier Pavel Kotov

The one-sided contest saw Norrie, world No 13, win in one hour and 15 minutes, breaking Russian Kotov - ranked 108 in the world - twice in each set.

Britain's Dan Evans was also in action in Barcelona and progressed too after beating Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-4 6-3 later on Wednesday.

Norrie will face Lorenzo Musetti in the next round, while Evans is up against Karen Khachanov.

Stefanos Tsitsipas opened his campaign with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win over Pedro Cachin, meanwhile.

Tsitsipas did not face a break point and converted all three of his own to defeat the 69th-ranked Argentine.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner got past Diego Schwartzman 6-2 6-4 for his 25th tour-level win this year.

Sinner reached the semi-finals in Indian Wells and the final in Miami, and he also made it to the last four in Monte Carlo to begin his clay-court season.