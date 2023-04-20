Dan Evans reaches Barcelona Open quarter-finals but fellow Briton Cameron Norrie knocked out

Dan Evans is through to the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open after knocking out World No 11 Karen Khachanov but fellow Briton Cameron Norrie has been eliminated.

Evans extended his career record over Russian Khachanov to 4-0 with a 6-3 6-4 victory and will now face either third seed Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo in the last eight.

Norrie, though, is out following a three-set defeat to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The world No 13 snapped a three-match losing streak with a routine victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov on Wednesday but tumbled to a 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Musetti a day later.

Norrie led 40-15 on Musetti's serve at 4-4 in the second set, only for the Italian to hold and then break the Briton in the next game before serving out to level the match.

Musetti - who beat world No 1 Novak Djokovic en route to the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo last week - thumped Norrie in the decider and will now meet compatriot Jannik Sinner in the last eight, the man who ended his run at the same stage in Monaco.

The other quarter-finals will see top seed Carlos Alcaraz up against fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas versus Alex de Minaur.