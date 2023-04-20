Great Britain's Cameron Norrie knocked out of Barcelona Open by Lorenzo Musetti in third round

Cameron Norrie has been knocked out in the third round of the Barcelona Open following a three-set defeat to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

World No 13 Norrie snapped a three-match losing streak with a routine victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov on Wednesday but tumbled to a 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Musetti a day later.

Norrie led 40-15 on Musetti's serve at 4-4 in the second set, only for the Italian to hold and then break the Briton in the next game before serving out to level the match.

Musetti - who beat world No 1 Novak Djokovic en route to the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo last week - thumped Norrie in the decider and will now meet compatriot Jannik Sinner in the last eight, the man who ended his run at the same stage in Monaco.

Norrie's fellow Brit Dan Evans plays Russia's Karen Khachanov later on Thursday.