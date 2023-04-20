 Skip to content

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie knocked out of Barcelona Open by Lorenzo Musetti in third round

Cameron Norrie dumped out of Barcelona Open in third round after 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Lorenzo Musetti; Musetti to meet fellow Italian Jannik Sinner in quarter-finals; Norrie's fellow Brit Dan Evans plays Karen Khachanov later on Thursday

Thursday 20 April 2023 16:16, UK

Cameron Norrie
Image: Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the Barcelona Open by Lorenzo Musetti

Cameron Norrie has been knocked out in the third round of the Barcelona Open following a three-set defeat to Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

World No 13 Norrie snapped a three-match losing streak with a routine victory over qualifier Pavel Kotov on Wednesday but tumbled to a 3-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Musetti a day later.

Norrie led 40-15 on Musetti's serve at 4-4 in the second set, only for the Italian to hold and then break the Briton in the next game before serving out to level the match.

Musetti - who beat world No 1 Novak Djokovic en route to the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo last week - thumped Norrie in the decider and will now meet compatriot Jannik Sinner in the last eight, the man who ended his run at the same stage in Monaco.

Also See:

Norrie's fellow Brit Dan Evans plays Russia's Karen Khachanov later on Thursday.

Trending

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1