Aryna Sabalenka beats 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in Madrid to set up Mayar Sherif clash

Aryna Sabalenka brought Mirra Andreeva's breakout week to a halt on Monday as she cruised to victory over the 16-year-old to advance to the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open.

The world No 2 asserted her superior stroke power and champion's experience to record a 6-3 6-1 win and set up a meeting with Mayar Sherif.

Defeat brings an end to Andreeva's 16-match unbeaten run as a professional, the Russian having emerged as the story of the tournament during a route to the final that saw her beat former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette.

Andreeva had made history as the youngest player to reach the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event after knocking out world No 17 Linette on the day of her 16th birthday.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka denied Andreeva two break points to take a 3-1 lead in the opener, before punishing a double fault to assume a 3-2 lead of her own that would pave the way to a dominant opening set.

Mistakes were in short supply the rest of the way, as were opportunities for Andreeva to seize momentum as Sabalenka marched to her latest win.

Awaiting her in the next round is Egypt's Sherif, who beat Elise Mertens 6-4 0-6 6-4 in a match lasting nearly three hours to become the first player from her country to reach a WTA 1000 quarter-final.

Last year also saw the 26-year-old become the first ever Egyptian tennis player to break into the top 50.