Cameron Norrie's Lyon Open title defence ended by Francisco Cerundolo

Cameron Norrie's title defence in Lyon ended with a one-sided loss to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the semi-finals of the ATP Tour event.

More concerning than the 6-3 6-0 defeat, though, was Norrie's physical condition, with the British No 1 clutching his stomach at points during the second set.

Norrie is Britain's main hope for success at the French Open, where he is due to start his campaign on Monday against eccentric Frenchman Benoit Paire.

The 27-year-old won his fourth ATP title in Lyon last year but dropped serve in the opening game against Cerundolo and never looked like getting back into the contest.

It appeared he might retire when he headed to his bench during the opening game of the second set but Norrie did at least manage to finish the match.

Speaking afterwards, Norrie said: "He played better than me and that showed in the score. I was disappointed with my level compared to the other two matches.

"I have had a few matches before the French Open, which is exactly what I came here to do. It was a difficult way to go out but he played better than me and deserved the win."

Renowned for his physical prowess, Norrie must now concentrate on trying to ensure he is fully fit for the year's second Grand Slam event.