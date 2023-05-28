French Open: Aryna Sabalenka says Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 'did not deserve' boos over handshake refusal

Aryna Sabalenka says Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk ‘did not deserve’ to be booed off the court after refusing to shake hands at the end of their French Open clash.

The world No 2 from Belarus, who won 6-3 6-2 to advance to the second round in Paris, was not surprised by the snub, which led to jeers from a thin Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

Kostyuk had previously made it clear she would not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus - which is a staging ground for Moscow's 'special military operation' in Ukraine - if she felt they had not been sufficiently vocal in speaking out against it.

"I understand why they're not shaking hands with us," said Sabalenka. "I can imagine if they shake hands with us, what's going to happen to them from the Ukrainian side.

"I understand that this isn't personal. I think she didn't deserve to leave the court that way."

Sabalenka admitted she was initially baffled by the reaction of the spectators and bowed to them sarcastically, but later thanked them for their support.

"I couldn't understand what's going on because we all know Ukrainian girls will not shake hands with us. So, it's not a surprise for us, but probably the public today was surprised," the 25-year-old added.

"They saw it as disrespect to me as a player, so that's why there was booing - at first I thought they were booing me. I was a little confused.

"Then I understand what's going on and said thank you to the public. I felt sorry for what I did at first.

"Nobody, normal people will never support it (the war). Why do we have to go loud and say that? If it could affect the war, if it could stop it, we would do it. But unfortunately it's not in our hands."

Kostyuk suggested the section of fans who jeered her might feel differently in years to come and made it clear she did not expect a similar response when the next Grand Slam takes place at Wimbledon later in the summer.

"I want to see people react to it in 10 years when the war is over. I think they will not feel really nice about what they did.

"Wimbledon banned them (Russian and Belarusian players) last year and when I was in the UK, people were reacting to us differently, even on the street.

"I felt a lot of support. I'm pretty sure the reaction would be different."