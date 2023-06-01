French Open: Schedulers under fire again over absence of women's matches in night sessions

Attention is ramping up again on the French Open's scheduling, with the night session so far exclusively featuring men's matches.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had to apologise last year after saying men's matches had more appeal as a justification for only one women's match featuring in the 10 prime-time sessions across the fortnight.

The French Open is unique among the Grand Slams in having only one match in its late slot and, in the first five days, that will be a men's contest every time.

With fifth seed and home hope Caroline Garcia bowing out on Wednesday, the chances of a women's match making the cut have reduced further, and former finalist Sloane Stephens hit out after her comfortable win over Varvara Gracheva.

"I'm on the player council and we've had a lot of conversations about this and we've had a lot of conversations about equality," said the American. "Four out of four men's matches. That's not what we talk about. That's not what we're about."

It comes after veteran Alize Cornet called the timing of the Italian Open final between Anhelina Kalinina and Elena Rybakina "sad" with the final not starting until 11pm local time due to multiple rain delays.

The match was followed by a trophy ceremony where the Foro Italico crowd booed organisers.

Cornet tweeted: "A little sad to see that the women's final of one of the biggest @wta event of the season is starting at 11pm. Nobody in the stands of course, and not really cool for both players to start such an important match so late...Why not put both men and women's finals tomorrow?"

Bartoli: You can't expect people to almost pay the same price as a day ticket

Image: Home favourite Gael Monfils won an epic night match on Tuesday

Speaking prior to this year's French Open, Marion Bartoli spoke to Sky Sports regarding the single-match night sessions.

"I was talking about it with Amelie Mauresmo because we've been close friends for a long time. It's a tricky call because when you think about it the people who are coming there a paying a full ticket for one match, so the people who are coming for the day session pay a full ticket price but they have three matches to watch," said the former Wimbledon champion.

"So even if one match goes slightly quicker than expected or there is a retirement due to an injury, well, you still have two other matches to watch.

"That's when you're just coming for one match, so if you're putting a women's singles match and we all know it can be done and dusted in one hour or one hour and 15 minutes. You can't expect people to almost pay the same price as a day ticket to watch a match for one hour and 15 minutes."

Image: Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has come under fire

Bartoli continued: "As a tournament director, you also have to protect yourself and put on a match that you feel can last three hours or three hours and a half, so the people who have paid for it are satisfied.

"If it's a first-round, second-round or third-round match on the ladies' draw and it lasted and hour and 15 minutes, you can't ask someone to pay 200 euros or 300 euros for it. It's just not possible.

"You have to be able to satisfy the fans. You also have to look at the draw because you can't say we're going to split the night session 50/50 between the women and the men. Realistically, it just doesn't make sense."