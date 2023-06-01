French Open: Cameron Norrie aiming for spot in fourth round when he takes on Lorenzo Musetti

British No 1 Cameron Norrie will try to break new ground at the French Open on Friday when he takes on talented young Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Norrie is through to this stage for the third year in a row but has never been further, and to do so he must reverse the result of a clash on clay in Barcelona a few weeks ago.

"I was playing at such a high level with him and I lost a bit of concentration and a bit of focus, and my level dropped a lot, but I was able to figure out ways to win points," said Norrie of 21-year-old Musetti.

"I think I have a pretty decent game to play him but I'm going to have to play really, really well. His best surface is clay and he's had a lot of really tough matches.

"He took Djokovic to five here, so he can play well. I think it's a really tough draw and I'm really going to have to play my best with him to have a chance. He beat me in the last one so, good guy, good third round. I'm expecting a tough match."

I think as tennis players we're dealing with a few niggles here and there. I've been working hard with my team to make sure I'm getting my body as ready as possible.

While Musetti, seeded 17th, represents a step up from his previous opponents, Norrie will no doubt be relieved not to have to take on the French crowd again after his victories over Benoit Paire and Lucas Pouille.

The Paire clash was a five-set rollercoaster but Norrie lost only seven games against Pouille and played down concerns over the strapping under his left knee.

"In the first round with Benoit, I hit a smash at the back of the court early in the second set and I felt it a little bit," he said.

"I think as tennis players we're dealing with a few niggles here and there. I've been working hard with my team to make sure I'm getting my body as ready as possible.

"I was able to play with no problem, so it was a good sign. I was really happy with how I moved and reacted and returned and made a lot of first balls. It definitely didn't hinder my performance at all."

Norrie's unlikely friendship with Jon Bon Jovi

Image: Jon Bon Jovi watched Norrie playing in Miami

Norrie also said he is looking forward to having the backing of singing superstar Jon Bon Jovi at Wimbledon this summer.

Bon Jovi watched Norrie in Miami and the 27-year-old is hoping to see him in his player box at the All England Club.

"It was so cool to play with him," said Norrie, whose girlfriend knows one of Bon Jovi's sons.

"He is really liking tennis more and more, and I think he's going to make an appearance at Wimbledon and come watch. So it's cool to see him enjoying it. To meet him and to hang out with him was great.

"I'm not really the biggest of his fans. Obviously I respect his music and I know a lot of his songs. It's cool to see him getting involved in tennis and liking it. He's playing almost every day."

Norrie added: "I'll hopefully see him hitting some balls over Wimbledon time. I'm sure he'll be enjoying Wimbledon. I think he has a couple of shows planned in British summertime as well."