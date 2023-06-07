Jodie Burrage says London Irish filing for administration is 'disappointing and sad' for her partner Ben White

British tennis star Jodie Burrage says London Irish filing for administration is 'devastating and sad' for her rugby playing partner Ben White.

Irish filed for administration late on Tuesday night following their suspension from all club competitions, which came as a devastating blow to Burrage and her Exiles partner.

The London based club became the third casualty of the financial crisis gripping the Premiership, which will now become a 10-team competition following the collapses of Wasps and Worcester.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Definitely not an easy situation at all," said Burrage, who went down to a 3-6 6-2 6-4 defeat to fellow Brit Yuriko Miyazaki at Surbiton on Wednesday. "It's really sad what's happened to the club and not just the players but staff and everyone else.

"It all happened last night and nobody had any idea so I don't actually think it hit him until this morning really.

"It does affect where he's going to be. I'm lucky enough to be living with him in Richmond. We've been like that for two years so it's going to be an adjustment for us wherever he goes, so that's tough and that played on my mind a little bit today.

"It's been quite stressful the last few weeks and it's really not nice for him either. It's not nice for anyone at the club because I know quite a few people at the club."

Image: Scotland's Ben White was in camp when he heard the news about Irish

Scotland International White is currently in camp which Burrage said made it "even tougher" for the sporting couple.

"We have good communication so he let me know straight away but it's just disappointing and sad. I just hope everyone can find jobs soon," she said.

"Obviously I hope he stays in London but it just depends on what offers come in. I'd take him to have any club right now but it will be different for us for sure."