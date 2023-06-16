Nottingham Open: Katie Boulter beats Harriet Dart in fiery all-British clash

Katie Boulter said it was "nothing personal" as the new British No 1 defeated compatriot Harriet Dart to reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.

Boulter completed a 6-3 7-5 win to reach her first WTA Tour-level semi-final, but as the players shook hands, Dart had clearly taken exception to something.

It's awful playing a friend but I tried to play the ball and not the player. Today it was my day.

She appeared to question her opponent's professionalism, to which Boulter replied "It's nothing personal. Mate, I do it every single match."

Afterwards Boulter said in her on-court interview: "It was a battle out there. You could see how much it meant to me to get through that match.

"It's awful playing a friend but I tried to play the ball and not the player. Today it was my day."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Boulter was joined in the semi-finals by British No 3 Jodie Burrage, another debutant in the last four, after coming through a tight match against Poland's Magdalena Frech.

The 24-year-old won five games in a row to take the first set, finishing it off with an ace.

But she looked up against it after requiring a medical time-out on her way to dropping the second, and fell a break down early in the third.

However, Burrage broke straight back and went on to clinch a 6-2 3-6 7-5 victory in two hours and 21 minutes.

"I'm absolutely knackered now," she said on court. "I wish I could stop playing three-set matches, but if it gets me the win, then I've got to grind through it."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Burrage continued: "It was a really tough match. I am feeling it a little bit and in the second set, I was thinking too much about that and not about the tennis. Then I picked it up in the third set.

"This week has given me so much confidence. To come out and make my first semi-final in a WTA event, the confidence it gives me is massive and I will take it through to the next tournaments."