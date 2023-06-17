Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, who secured their 17th wheelchair tennis doubles Grand Slam title together earlier this month at the French Open, have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list

Hewett, 25, has also won seven Grand Slam singles titles while Reid, who became an MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours list, has two Grand Slam singles titles.

Hewett said: "I never would have dreamt that I'd receive something like this in my lifetime, I just get my head down and work hard in the sport that I love so I'm extremely proud and grateful for this, and everyone who has helped me get to where I am today.

"It's amazing to see wheelchair tennis and disability sport get this level of recognition. It's so vital in encouraging people with disabilities to be active and to just be creating a more inclusive society.

"It's a big passion of mine to keep growing the sport, and with the platform I have to send the message that anything is possible with a leap of faith, relentless determination and the right mentality."

Reid added: "It is a great honour to be receiving an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours. I hope my platform as a professional athlete can help inspire other people with disabilities to lead an active and positive lifestyle.