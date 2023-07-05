Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes Jordan Thompson as Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up Andy Murray clash

Defending champion Novak Djokovic made it through to the third round of Wimbledon after defying Australian Jordan Thompson to rack up his 350th Grand Slam victory.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was given a thorough workout by Thompson but always looked in control at the crucial moments as he won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 to move into the third round.

He joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players to have reached 350 wins at the Slams, but the 36-year-old Serb has his eyes firmly fixed on higher goals.

Djokovic, also chasing the calendar Grand Slam and bidding to become Wimbledon's oldest men's singles champion at 36, said: "Centre Court has been the most special court for our tennis history. I truly try to marvel and enjoy every moment I spend on the court.

"It's a huge privilege at this stage of my career when I'm trying to push the young guns. We have a very special, romantic relationship, me and this court."

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas battled past former US Open champion Dominic Thiem 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (10-8) in a match that was suspended on Tuesday due to rain.

In the second round, Tsitsipas will take on Andy Murray in the last match on Centre Court on Thursday and the Greek said: "I'm not expecting anyone supporting [me]. It's not my first rodeo.

"A few years ago I remember witnessing his first Wimbledon title. Thinking about it now gives me goosebumps because I sort of felt what he went through because it was so difficult for him to close that last game.

"Every time I see that again it gives me shivers. He's someone who's done so much for the sport and I'll go into it with a lot of respect for him. He's such a tough competitor.

"That [Centre Court] is almost like his living room. I hope we can play a Centre Court battle. I've never played on Centre Court so let's just pray for that."

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz finally won his first-round match, two days after it started.

Bad light, and then Tuesday's rain, meant the American and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann resumed on Wednesday at 3-2 in the fifth set, and Fritz took it 6-4 2-6 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-1 first-round defeat by Argentina's Guido Pella.

Unseeded Russian Roman Safiullin upset Spain's 20th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-5 in a first-round match that lasted a little over four hours.

Safiullin fired down 16 aces and struck 88 winners to move into the second round, while American 10th seed Frances Tiafoe booked his place in the next round with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-4 win over China's Wu Yibing in a rain-affected match.

Milos Raonic defeated Dennis Novak 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 to register his first win at Wimbledon since beating Reilly Opelka in the round of 32 in 2019.

It is also the Canadian's first Grand Slam win since Australian Open 2021 when he beat Marton Fucsovics in the round of 32.