Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek serves up another bagel set en route to reaching third round

Top seed Iga Swiatek outclassed Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-0 to sweep into the third round of Wimbledon with a dazzling display.

The Pole started a little slowly and dropped serve early having broken her opponent, but moved through the gears in what was her first match on Centre Court.

Once the 22-year-old found her range with her lethal forehand, the four-time Grand Slam champion was unstoppable as she cruised through.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Swiatek, a clay-court specialist with three French Open titles to her name, has found Wimbledon tricky, with her best run coming in 2021 when she reached the fourth round.

She has started her fourth appearance in ominous fashion, however, dropping only six games in her opening two matches.

"I'm happy that I can play such a solid game and kind of do what I was practising," Swiatek said on court.

"I feel pretty confident and pretty happy. Which doesn't happen often, honestly. So I'm happy that this is the first year where I finally kind of feel like I learned a lot and I can really adjust my game to grass courts a little."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk battled back from a set down and dealt with three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2.

The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set and Sakkari's flawless power game, but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption in the first set and another in the second to turn the match around.

Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 3-6 6-0 6-4.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Estonian former world No 2 Anett Kontaveit, who is retiring at the end of the tournament at the age of 27, prolonged her Wimbledon farewell by beating Italian Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 6-4 in the first round.