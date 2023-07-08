Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka comes through 'nightmare' game to beat Anna Blinkova in third round clash

Aryna Sabalenka marched into the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Anna Blinkova.

If the straight sets win was in the end routine for the tournament's second seed Sabalenka, Blinkova still served up moments of difficulty including a 14-minute seventh game.

But the match culminated in Sabalenka finishing with consecutive aces and striking 30 winners to stay on course to reach the last four of a fourth successive Grand Slam.

Blinkova ultimately could not handle Sabalenka's relentless hitting.

An early break in the second set was wiped out instantly with a crunching forehand return by Sabalenka, who had to be at her best to hold during that difficult seventh game.

Victory in 81 minutes was sealed with back-to-back aces to send the 25-year-old into the second week of Wimbledon once again.

"I think it was definitely better tennis than yesterday," Sabalenka said. "It was tough, she played really well, tough end to the match and super happy with this win.

"It was like a nightmare that [seventh] game. Somehow I managed to finish that game with a win, but it was crazy.

"A crazy game. Super happy I was able to handle myself in that situation."

Image: Sabalenka's relentless approach was too much for Blinkova

Ons Jabeur had to recover from a set down to beat Bianca Andreescu 3-6 6-3 6-4.

With the final game poised at 30-30, Jabeur got her first match point when Andreescu sent a forehand too far.

That was the opening she needed and Jabeur seized the win with an ace, yelling with delight to celebrate reaching the last 16 again.

"I've got to thank the rain a little bit, for letting me speak to my coach and getting a better perspective on the match," Jabeur said afterwards. "I felt like I didn't play my best tennis.

"I wanted to be more aggressive and play my game but I was playing against a Grand Slam champion, an amazing athlete and she made the mission tougher today."

Wet weather again disrupted play in the tournament on Saturday. Petra Kvitova's match with Natalija Stevanovic was suspended in the second set due to rain.

Kvitova was made to work hard by Stevanovic to hold her serve in the final game but ultimately prevailed to claim their round three match in straight sets, 6-3 7-5.

That saw two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova win in her 50th match at the All England Club.

"I love playing on grass. When my serve is working, I love it even more," said Kvitova.

"I don't think it was the case today, but somehow I found a way."

Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-2 to move into the fourth round for the first time in her career.

The weather meant Anastasia Potpova didn't even get to start her third round match with Mirra Andreeva that was scheduled to be third on at Court No 3.