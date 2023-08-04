Washington Open: Climate protesters interrupt Andy Murray match against Taylor Fritz

Climate protesters briefly interrupted Andy Murray's Washington Open match against Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Action was delayed in the first set when three jumbo tennis balls were tossed onto the court in the event's main stadium.

In the stands, some people chanted and displayed signs protesting the use of fossil fuels.

A spokesperson for the tournament said there was no damage done to the court.

At Wimbledon last month, three environmental activists were arrested after jumping out of the stands to disrupt matches by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the court.

Murray, who is playing in his first tournament since Wimbledon, came from a break down to win the first set on a tiebreak against the top-seeded Fritz.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.